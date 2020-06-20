All apartments in Corona
Find more places like 4165 Powell Way #102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corona, CA
/
4165 Powell Way #102
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

4165 Powell Way #102

4165 Powell Way · (951) 345-4146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Corona
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4165 Powell Way, Corona, CA 92883
Eagle Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4165 Powell Way #102 · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2228 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.

Gorgeous, newly built, modern-styled home in a lovingly maintained neighborhood of Corona. This home is stunning from beginning to end with upgraded amenities including Laminate wood flooring throughout, a giant loft, walk-in closets, and an attached 2 car garage! When entering, notice the living area and kitchen blend together perfectly. With bar seating at the kitchen counter and a spacious backyard, this home is perfect for hosting guests. The kitchen also includes matching stainless steel appliances, a large pantry, and upgraded granite counter tops. Easy access to the attached garage through the kitchen as well. Upstairs, all 4 bedrooms sit privately including the laundry room and master suite with a large master bath and huge walk-in closet, you'll never run out of space for your clothes! All bedrooms include carpet flooring and bright windows with lots of natural lighting. The enormous loft is also upstairs with storage cabinets, ample amount of natural window lighting, and carpet flooring. Enjoy the 3 community swimming pools or community parks during your free time! This home is conveniently located near Wilson Woodrow Elementary School, Chic-Fil-A, and the I-15 Freeway. This home won't be available for long, call and schedule a showing today!

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Rent includes HOA dues and Landscaping Services.

Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.

Sorry, no pets.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5683280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4165 Powell Way #102 have any available units?
4165 Powell Way #102 has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corona, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corona Rent Report.
What amenities does 4165 Powell Way #102 have?
Some of 4165 Powell Way #102's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4165 Powell Way #102 currently offering any rent specials?
4165 Powell Way #102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4165 Powell Way #102 pet-friendly?
No, 4165 Powell Way #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corona.
Does 4165 Powell Way #102 offer parking?
Yes, 4165 Powell Way #102 does offer parking.
Does 4165 Powell Way #102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4165 Powell Way #102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4165 Powell Way #102 have a pool?
Yes, 4165 Powell Way #102 has a pool.
Does 4165 Powell Way #102 have accessible units?
No, 4165 Powell Way #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 4165 Powell Way #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4165 Powell Way #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4165 Powell Way #102?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Deerwood
2215 Lakeside Pl
Corona, CA 92879
Metro on Main
418 N Main St
Corona, CA 92880
One11 Apartments
111 W Harrison St
Corona, CA 92880
Terrano
2804 Fashion Dr
Corona, CA 92883
Parcwood Apartment Homes
1700 Via Pacifica
Corona, CA 92882
The Springs Apartment Homes
650 Ebbcreek Dr
Corona, CA 92880
Encanto
4593 Temescal Canyon Rd
Corona, CA 92883
Promenade Terrace
451 Wellesley Dr
Corona, CA 92879

Similar Pages

Corona 1 BedroomsCorona 2 Bedrooms
Corona Apartments with GymCorona Apartments with Pool
Corona Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Corona HillsSierra Del Oro
Dos Lagos
North Main Street District

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-RiversideChaffey College
Concordia University-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity