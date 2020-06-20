4165 Powell Way #102

Amenities

- Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (866)-830-4401 for more information or call (951)-345-4146 to schedule a showing.



Gorgeous, newly built, modern-styled home in a lovingly maintained neighborhood of Corona. This home is stunning from beginning to end with upgraded amenities including Laminate wood flooring throughout, a giant loft, walk-in closets, and an attached 2 car garage! When entering, notice the living area and kitchen blend together perfectly. With bar seating at the kitchen counter and a spacious backyard, this home is perfect for hosting guests. The kitchen also includes matching stainless steel appliances, a large pantry, and upgraded granite counter tops. Easy access to the attached garage through the kitchen as well. Upstairs, all 4 bedrooms sit privately including the laundry room and master suite with a large master bath and huge walk-in closet, you'll never run out of space for your clothes! All bedrooms include carpet flooring and bright windows with lots of natural lighting. The enormous loft is also upstairs with storage cabinets, ample amount of natural window lighting, and carpet flooring. Enjoy the 3 community swimming pools or community parks during your free time! This home is conveniently located near Wilson Woodrow Elementary School, Chic-Fil-A, and the I-15 Freeway. This home won't be available for long, call and schedule a showing today!



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Rent includes HOA dues and Landscaping Services.



Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.



Sorry, no pets.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions, or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



