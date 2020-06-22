All apartments in Corona
2614 Las Mercedes Lane

2614 Las Mercedes Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2614 Las Mercedes Lane, Corona, CA 92879
Corona Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
This amazing 2-story POOL Home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with an in ground pool and spa that's perfect for entertaining, it is move-in ready! Recently remodeled wood flooring. From the entry you will see the vaulted high ceiling in the formal living room and formal dinning room, open and bright floor plan. The family room includes a fireplace and is open to the kitchen with granite counters and large breakfast nook area. You'll love the beautiful view from the master bedroom. One bedroom downstairs and a large Bonus Room upstairs. House located top of the hill, very quiet. All of these and it's located near Costco, 99 Ranch Market, The Home Depot shopping centers, many shops and restaurants with easy access to the 91 Fwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2614 Las Mercedes Lane have any available units?
2614 Las Mercedes Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corona, CA.
How much is rent in Corona, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corona Rent Report.
What amenities does 2614 Las Mercedes Lane have?
Some of 2614 Las Mercedes Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2614 Las Mercedes Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2614 Las Mercedes Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2614 Las Mercedes Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2614 Las Mercedes Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corona.
Does 2614 Las Mercedes Lane offer parking?
No, 2614 Las Mercedes Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2614 Las Mercedes Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2614 Las Mercedes Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2614 Las Mercedes Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2614 Las Mercedes Lane has a pool.
Does 2614 Las Mercedes Lane have accessible units?
No, 2614 Las Mercedes Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2614 Las Mercedes Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2614 Las Mercedes Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
