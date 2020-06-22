2614 Las Mercedes Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

This amazing 2-story POOL Home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with an in ground pool and spa that's perfect for entertaining, it is move-in ready! Recently remodeled wood flooring. From the entry you will see the vaulted high ceiling in the formal living room and formal dinning room, open and bright floor plan. The family room includes a fireplace and is open to the kitchen with granite counters and large breakfast nook area. You'll love the beautiful view from the master bedroom. One bedroom downstairs and a large Bonus Room upstairs. House located top of the hill, very quiet. All of these and it's located near Costco, 99 Ranch Market, The Home Depot shopping centers, many shops and restaurants with easy access to the 91 Fwy.