1020 La Terraza Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY ~ FABULOUS TWO BEDROOM CONDO, EACH WITH SEPARATE BALCONIES IN TRIANA AT CORONA HILLS RANCH!! THIS SPACIOUS THIRD FLOOR UNIT (NO ONE ABOVE) FEATURES; GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS ~ STAINLESS KITCHEN APPLIANCES (ALL ELECTRIC) ~ INCLUDES REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER ~ NEW TWO-TONE PAINT & CROWN MOLDING ~ ONE CAR GARAGE WITH AUTOMATIC GARAGE DOOR OPENER ~ TILE IN KITCHEN & BATHS ~ NEW WALL TO WALL CARPET IN BEDROOMS AND FAMILY ROOM ~ BREAKFAST BAR AND DINING AREA ~ PATIO WITH STORAGE ~ CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING CENTERS (COSTCO, RANCH 99, WALMART) & BEAUTIFUL PARKS OF CORONA. EASY ACCESS TO THE 91/15 FREEWAYS TO OC, RVSD & ONT AIRPORT. WELL MAINTAINED COMMUNITY! HOA PROVIDES GORGEOUS POOL, HOT TUBS, EXERCISE GYM, BBQ & CASH WASH AREA'S. OWNER PAYS HOA FEES INCLUDING WATER, TRASH & SEWER. YOU WILL NOT BE DISAPPOINTED!! HURRY ON THIS ONE... IT WILL NOT LAST LONG!