1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Great location in the beautiful community of Triana at Corona Ranch. Highly upgraded 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath unit with rich granite counter tops throughout the entire home. Stainless steel appliances and dark hardwood cabinetry set off this gourmet kitchen. Italian ceramic tiled entry, kitchen and bathrooms floors add to the designer look. Dual master bedrooms with their own viewing balconies. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom with large oval soaking tub and walk in closet. This unit comes with an over sized 1 car garage with plenty of extra room for storage. The windows and air conditioner have been replaced with high efficiency units. Enjoy the newer paint, carpet and appliances! The home is located in a private corner location in the community. This gated communities facilities include a pool, spa, exercise gym and a recreation room. Close to shopping, schools and parks. Look no further, this is the home you have been waiting for. No pets please. Parking limited to 1 car in garage and 1 car in open space. Available immediately!