Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive

1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive, Corona, CA 92879
Corona Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Great location in the beautiful community of Triana at Corona Ranch. Highly upgraded 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath unit with rich granite counter tops throughout the entire home. Stainless steel appliances and dark hardwood cabinetry set off this gourmet kitchen. Italian ceramic tiled entry, kitchen and bathrooms floors add to the designer look. Dual master bedrooms with their own viewing balconies. Each bedroom has its own private bathroom with large oval soaking tub and walk in closet. This unit comes with an over sized 1 car garage with plenty of extra room for storage. The windows and air conditioner have been replaced with high efficiency units. Enjoy the newer paint, carpet and appliances! The home is located in a private corner location in the community. This gated communities facilities include a pool, spa, exercise gym and a recreation room. Close to shopping, schools and parks. Look no further, this is the home you have been waiting for. No pets please. Parking limited to 1 car in garage and 1 car in open space. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive have any available units?
1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corona, CA.
How much is rent in Corona, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corona Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive have?
Some of 1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corona.
Does 1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive does offer parking.
Does 1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive has a pool.
Does 1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive have accessible units?
No, 1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Vista Del Cerro Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

