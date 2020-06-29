All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:14 AM

Glorias

580 G Street · No Longer Available
Location

580 G Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

pool
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Welcome to Gloria Apartment Homes!

Thank you for your interest in our apartment homes. We have three 1 bedroom 1 bath units available Now! This unit is fully equipped with stove/oven, fridge,brand new paint, and brand new flooring. Our apartment homes also feature all beautiful kitchen cabinetry, and counter-tops. Our property also features a sparkling pool, and easy access to all shopping, entertainment, downtown Chula Vista, and more.

If you are interested in our lovely homes please feel free to call the office at 619-476-0508 and speak to one of our wonderful property managers in regards to the units. We look forward to making your next home a wonderful experience.

Rent: 1 bedroom $1,175
Credit Check Fee: $35 per applicant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Glorias have any available units?
Glorias doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does Glorias have?
Some of Glorias's amenities include pool, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Glorias currently offering any rent specials?
Glorias is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Glorias pet-friendly?
No, Glorias is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does Glorias offer parking?
No, Glorias does not offer parking.
Does Glorias have units with washers and dryers?
No, Glorias does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Glorias have a pool?
Yes, Glorias has a pool.
Does Glorias have accessible units?
No, Glorias does not have accessible units.
Does Glorias have units with dishwashers?
No, Glorias does not have units with dishwashers.
