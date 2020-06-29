Amenities

pool range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Welcome to Gloria Apartment Homes!



Thank you for your interest in our apartment homes. We have three 1 bedroom 1 bath units available Now! This unit is fully equipped with stove/oven, fridge,brand new paint, and brand new flooring. Our apartment homes also feature all beautiful kitchen cabinetry, and counter-tops. Our property also features a sparkling pool, and easy access to all shopping, entertainment, downtown Chula Vista, and more.



If you are interested in our lovely homes please feel free to call the office at 619-476-0508 and speak to one of our wonderful property managers in regards to the units. We look forward to making your next home a wonderful experience.



Rent: 1 bedroom $1,175

Credit Check Fee: $35 per applicant