Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground

GREAT LOCATION! Remodeled & cozy 3BR/2.5BA with a large den,1/2 can be converted into BR#4. New custom paint, quartz kitchen counters, new SS appliances, new bath vanities & can lights in FR. Laminate flooring throughout and tile flooring in the LR. Breakfast area with access to the back patio. Large private wrap around yard backs to a playground. Located in the back of a cul-de-sac making this a private home. Near schools, shopping and major freeways. Available now, month to month.