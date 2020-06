Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

1 bedroom apartment in Chula Vista. - Remodeled 1 bedroom 1 full bathroom apartment in Chula Vista.

Full kitchen, living room, dining area and plenty of space.

Small yard with a storage unit.

ALL SERVICES ARE INCLUDED WITH YOUR RENT.

Water, trash, sewer, gas and electric.



Move in ready now!!!! CALL OR TEXT BEFORE ITS GONE (619) 240-4282



Walking distance to schools.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5067887)