893 Mesa Pl

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 2- story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths located on a cul-de-sac! Your minutes from schools, parks, shopping and Southwestern College. The backyard is fenced and has two patio areas. Tile throughout the downstairs and carpet upstairs. Features include a fireplace, laundry area with washer/dryer hookups, and 2-car garage with storage cabinets. Appliances include electric stove top, oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pet allowed with prior approval and deposit $250. Minimum 1-year lease.