Chula Vista, CA
893 Mesa Pl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

893 Mesa Pl

893 Mesa Place · No Longer Available
Location

893 Mesa Place, Chula Vista, CA 91910

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 2- story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths located on a cul-de-sac! Your minutes from schools, parks, shopping and Southwestern College. The backyard is fenced and has two patio areas. Tile throughout the downstairs and carpet upstairs. Features include a fireplace, laundry area with washer/dryer hookups, and 2-car garage with storage cabinets. Appliances include electric stove top, oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pet allowed with prior approval and deposit $250. Minimum 1-year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 893 Mesa Pl have any available units?
893 Mesa Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 893 Mesa Pl have?
Some of 893 Mesa Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 893 Mesa Pl currently offering any rent specials?
893 Mesa Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 893 Mesa Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 893 Mesa Pl is pet friendly.
Does 893 Mesa Pl offer parking?
Yes, 893 Mesa Pl does offer parking.
Does 893 Mesa Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 893 Mesa Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 893 Mesa Pl have a pool?
No, 893 Mesa Pl does not have a pool.
Does 893 Mesa Pl have accessible units?
No, 893 Mesa Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 893 Mesa Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 893 Mesa Pl has units with dishwashers.
