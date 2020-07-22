884 Riverlawn Ave Apt A

Amenities

2 Bed/1Bath in Chula Vista! $1,600/mo - Unit features:

- 2 Bed/1 Bath

- New Flooring Throughout

- Kitchen Including:

- Dishwasher and Gas Range/Oven

- 1 Parking Space in Garage, additional driveway parking

- and more



Lease Terms:

- One year lease, converts month-to-month

- Property available to move-in: Now!

- Rent $1,600/mo

- Security deposit: $1,000

- Landlord to pay for Water/Sewer and Trash

- Tenant to pay for Electricity/Gas

- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy

- No smoking permitted in the premises

- No Pets Allowed

- Parking: 1 Car in Garage, additional driveway parking



