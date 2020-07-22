All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

884 Riverlawn Ave Apt A

884 Riverlawn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

884 Riverlawn Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 Bed/1Bath in Chula Vista! $1,600/mo - Unit features:
- 2 Bed/1 Bath
- New Flooring Throughout
- Kitchen Including:
- Dishwasher and Gas Range/Oven
- 1 Parking Space in Garage, additional driveway parking
- and more

Lease Terms:
- One year lease, converts month-to-month
- Property available to move-in: Now!
- Rent $1,600/mo
- Security deposit: $1,000
- Landlord to pay for Water/Sewer and Trash
- Tenant to pay for Electricity/Gas
- Tenants to carry renter's insurance with at least $100,000 coverage policy
- No smoking permitted in the premises
- No Pets Allowed
- Parking: 1 Car in Garage, additional driveway parking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5496734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 884 Riverlawn Ave Apt A have any available units?
884 Riverlawn Ave Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 884 Riverlawn Ave Apt A have?
Some of 884 Riverlawn Ave Apt A's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 884 Riverlawn Ave Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
884 Riverlawn Ave Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 884 Riverlawn Ave Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 884 Riverlawn Ave Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 884 Riverlawn Ave Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 884 Riverlawn Ave Apt A offers parking.
Does 884 Riverlawn Ave Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 884 Riverlawn Ave Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 884 Riverlawn Ave Apt A have a pool?
No, 884 Riverlawn Ave Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 884 Riverlawn Ave Apt A have accessible units?
No, 884 Riverlawn Ave Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 884 Riverlawn Ave Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 884 Riverlawn Ave Apt A has units with dishwashers.
