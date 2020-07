Amenities

This beautiful home is situated in a gated community. It's offers a spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom. The home features a kitchen with granite countertops & plenty of cabinet space, tile & carpet flooring, air conditioning, large patio, a balcony in the master suite with a stunning view, washer/dryer, 2 car garage. The community features a pool & spa. Conveniently close proximity to a grocery store, pharmacy, hospital, a multitude of services, and just minutes away from freeway 805.