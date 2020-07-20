68 E E Bonita Rd

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave

STOP! This is the one!! CUSTOM HOME! Travertine floors, granite counters, gourmet kitchen stainless steel appliances, jacuzzi bath tub, walk in shower with wall jets, and a huge concrete back yard with remote control gate access if you have lots of toys or equipment or need a private parking lot for your guests you will not find a better location. This custom built home has many many features you will not find elsewhere. Garage has been converted to custom office space. Corner lot 2 blocks from fwy.