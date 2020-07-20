68 E E Bonita Rd

Amenities
STOP! This is the one!! CUSTOM HOME! Travertine floors, granite counters, gourmet kitchen stainless steel appliances, jacuzzi bath tub, walk in shower with wall jets, and a huge concrete back yard with remote control gate access if you have lots of toys or equipment or need a private parking lot for your guests you will not find a better location. This custom built home has many many features you will not find elsewhere. Garage has been converted to custom office space. Corner lot 2 blocks from fwy.