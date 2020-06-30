630 Telegraph Canyon Rd. #G

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Upgraded Condo 1 Car Garage - This Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath end unit condo is light and bright and located minutes off the 805.

Close to schools, shopping, parks and surrounded by lots of nature.



For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com and apply online.



Hablamos Espaol



Features:



3 bedrooms

2 full bath

One detached car garage with opener

Also assigned parking

In-unit full size washer and dryer

Upstairs unit

Very big and bright!

Nice large covered patio balcony with skylights

Corner unit in the complex

No neighbors above

Remodeled and upgraded

New laminated wood floors

New quartz counter tops

New kitchen cabinets

Nice view from bedroom

Recessed LED lightning

Bronze ceiling fans in all the bedrooms

Frameless mirrored closet doors

Huge closet in master bedroom

Kitchen has stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and garbage disposal.



Pool and Spa in common area



Schools:

Rogers Elementary School, Hilltop Middle School, Hilltop Senior High School



Shopping: The Canyon Plaza is across the street with Starbucks, McDonald's, Mission Federal,

UPS, Ranch 99, Chase Bank, Rite Aid, Cox Store, and more



Rental Qualifications:



-All Residents over 18 years must apply and be approved

-Fico score minimum 600

-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent

-Credit/background check



Utilities/Responsibilities:



-Residents are responsible to pay SDGE



-One pet under 25 pounds with an increase deposit of $200.



***Please apply if you qualify***



Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.



(RLNE5518518)