630 Telegraph Canyon Rd. #G
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

630 Telegraph Canyon Rd. #G

630 Telegraph Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

630 Telegraph Canyon Road, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Greg Rogers

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Upgraded Condo 1 Car Garage - This Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath end unit condo is light and bright and located minutes off the 805.
Close to schools, shopping, parks and surrounded by lots of nature.

For more information about this property and a full list of other properties please visit our website: www.sdrentnow.com and apply online.

Hablamos Espaol

Features:

3 bedrooms
2 full bath
One detached car garage with opener
Also assigned parking
In-unit full size washer and dryer
Upstairs unit
Very big and bright!
Nice large covered patio balcony with skylights
Corner unit in the complex
No neighbors above
Remodeled and upgraded
New laminated wood floors
New quartz counter tops
New kitchen cabinets
Nice view from bedroom
Recessed LED lightning
Bronze ceiling fans in all the bedrooms
Frameless mirrored closet doors
Huge closet in master bedroom
Kitchen has stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and garbage disposal.

Pool and Spa in common area

Schools:
Rogers Elementary School, Hilltop Middle School, Hilltop Senior High School

Shopping: The Canyon Plaza is across the street with Starbucks, McDonald's, Mission Federal,
UPS, Ranch 99, Chase Bank, Rite Aid, Cox Store, and more

Rental Qualifications:

-All Residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check

Utilities/Responsibilities:

-Residents are responsible to pay SDGE

-One pet under 25 pounds with an increase deposit of $200.

***Please apply if you qualify***

Feel free to drive by and view the neighborhood and location.

(RLNE5518518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

