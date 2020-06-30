630 Telegraph Canyon Rd. #G

Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Upgraded Condo 1 Car Garage - This Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath end unit condo is light and bright and located minutes off the 805.
Close to schools, shopping, parks and surrounded by lots of nature.
Hablamos Espaol
Features:
3 bedrooms
2 full bath
One detached car garage with opener
Also assigned parking
In-unit full size washer and dryer
Upstairs unit
Very big and bright!
Nice large covered patio balcony with skylights
Corner unit in the complex
No neighbors above
Remodeled and upgraded
New laminated wood floors
New quartz counter tops
New kitchen cabinets
Nice view from bedroom
Recessed LED lightning
Bronze ceiling fans in all the bedrooms
Frameless mirrored closet doors
Huge closet in master bedroom
Kitchen has stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and garbage disposal.
Pool and Spa in common area
Schools:
Rogers Elementary School, Hilltop Middle School, Hilltop Senior High School
Shopping: The Canyon Plaza is across the street with Starbucks, McDonald's, Mission Federal,
UPS, Ranch 99, Chase Bank, Rite Aid, Cox Store, and more
Rental Qualifications:
-All Residents over 18 years must apply and be approved
-Fico score minimum 600
-Combined income required is 2.5 times rent
-Credit/background check
Utilities/Responsibilities:
-Residents are responsible to pay SDGE
-One pet under 25 pounds with an increase deposit of $200.
