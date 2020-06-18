622 Harlan Ct

Amenities
4BR/2.5BA 2483 SQFT Sunbow/Chula Vista Home - This 4BR/2.5BA Home in is located at the end of a Cul-De-Sac. Spacious floor plan with, kitchen, breakfast nook and a walk in pantry. The large bathroom has a separate bathtub and shower enclosure. Master Bedroom also has a walk in closet. Property is located near Sunbow Park and Greg Rogers Park. Home in conveniently located near Local Stores, hospitals and freeway access.
1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: all utilities
No Pets
