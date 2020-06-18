All apartments in Chula Vista
622 Harlan Ct

622 Harlan Court · (619) 547-0208
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

622 Harlan Court, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Sunbowl

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 622 Harlan Ct · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2483 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
4BR/2.5BA 2483 SQFT Sunbow/Chula Vista Home - This 4BR/2.5BA Home in is located at the end of a Cul-De-Sac. Spacious floor plan with, kitchen, breakfast nook and a walk in pantry. The large bathroom has a separate bathtub and shower enclosure. Master Bedroom also has a walk in closet. Property is located near Sunbow Park and Greg Rogers Park. Home in conveniently located near Local Stores, hospitals and freeway access.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: all utilities
No Pets

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:

http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE5514701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 Harlan Ct have any available units?
622 Harlan Ct has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 622 Harlan Ct currently offering any rent specials?
622 Harlan Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 Harlan Ct pet-friendly?
No, 622 Harlan Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 622 Harlan Ct offer parking?
No, 622 Harlan Ct does not offer parking.
Does 622 Harlan Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 Harlan Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 Harlan Ct have a pool?
No, 622 Harlan Ct does not have a pool.
Does 622 Harlan Ct have accessible units?
No, 622 Harlan Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 622 Harlan Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 Harlan Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 622 Harlan Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 622 Harlan Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
