Chula Vista, CA
621 CRESCENT DR.
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

621 CRESCENT DR.

621 Crescent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

621 Crescent Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Sunbowl

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful & Spacious 4BD/2.5BA Home in Chula Vista - Only $2,995/mo!! - This two story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Chula Vista home is located in the highly desired Sunbow Community! Stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer with a brand new furnace and A/C. When entering the home into the main living room you are welcome by high vaulted ceilings with numerous windows providing ample natural light. Highly functional kitchen with a large bay window looking out to the backyard. The kitchen opens to the dining room and "family" room that has a fireplace; the french doors off of the family room open to the sizable backyard with a covered patio. Both the upstairs bathroom and the en-suite master bath offer dual sink vanities. The home also offers a separate laundry room (hook-ups available), ample storage space, and includes a 3-car garage and oversized driveway!

Conveniently located close to local parks, shopping centers, restaurants and easy access to the 805 freeway!

Available: Now
Rent: $2,995
Deposit: $3,000
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities included: Tenant pays all utilities

Be advised:
Laundry: hook-ups available
No pets permitted.
No smoking permitted.

Please email Rentals@ShoreManagement.com or call 858-274-3500 x102 to schedule a showing.

You can also go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete an application.

Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE #01272492

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5285684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 CRESCENT DR. have any available units?
621 CRESCENT DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 CRESCENT DR. have?
Some of 621 CRESCENT DR.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 CRESCENT DR. currently offering any rent specials?
621 CRESCENT DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 CRESCENT DR. pet-friendly?
No, 621 CRESCENT DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 621 CRESCENT DR. offer parking?
Yes, 621 CRESCENT DR. offers parking.
Does 621 CRESCENT DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 CRESCENT DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 CRESCENT DR. have a pool?
No, 621 CRESCENT DR. does not have a pool.
Does 621 CRESCENT DR. have accessible units?
No, 621 CRESCENT DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 621 CRESCENT DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 CRESCENT DR. does not have units with dishwashers.

