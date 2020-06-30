621 CRESCENT DR.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful & Spacious 4BD/2.5BA Home in Chula Vista - Only $2,995/mo!! - This two story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Chula Vista home is located in the highly desired Sunbow Community! Stay warm in the winter and cool in the summer with a brand new furnace and A/C. When entering the home into the main living room you are welcome by high vaulted ceilings with numerous windows providing ample natural light. Highly functional kitchen with a large bay window looking out to the backyard. The kitchen opens to the dining room and "family" room that has a fireplace; the french doors off of the family room open to the sizable backyard with a covered patio. Both the upstairs bathroom and the en-suite master bath offer dual sink vanities. The home also offers a separate laundry room (hook-ups available), ample storage space, and includes a 3-car garage and oversized driveway!



Conveniently located close to local parks, shopping centers, restaurants and easy access to the 805 freeway!



Available: Now

Rent: $2,995

Deposit: $3,000

Lease Term: 1 Year

Utilities included: Tenant pays all utilities



Be advised:

Laundry: hook-ups available

No pets permitted.

No smoking permitted.



Please email Rentals@ShoreManagement.com or call 858-274-3500 x102 to schedule a showing.



You can also go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete an application.



Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE #01272492



(RLNE5285684)