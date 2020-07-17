601 Second Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Very nice single-story house! - This is a very nice single-story home conveniently located close to downtown Chula Vista. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an optional room to be used as you please. The kitchen is open to the dining room and has been remodeled with new cabinets and granite counters. Throughout you will find natural hardwood flooring. No garage included but you do have a large storage shed. For parking you have a long driveway and lots of street parking. Enjoy the relaxing backyard complete with fire-pit and BBQ. Note the backyard will be shared with the studio unit in the back. Owner provides yard service, refrigerator, washer, and dryer.



Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available now, house trained pets are welcome. This home is NOT part of the Section 8 program



We ask that you view the YouTube video to see if it meets your needs https://youtu.be/PvGxjLwyaTw



For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/



Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660

CA BRE# 01921889



(RLNE5104445)