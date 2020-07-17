All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 601 Second Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
601 Second Ave
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

601 Second Ave

601 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Hilltop
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

601 2nd Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Hilltop

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Very nice single-story house! - This is a very nice single-story home conveniently located close to downtown Chula Vista. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an optional room to be used as you please. The kitchen is open to the dining room and has been remodeled with new cabinets and granite counters. Throughout you will find natural hardwood flooring. No garage included but you do have a large storage shed. For parking you have a long driveway and lots of street parking. Enjoy the relaxing backyard complete with fire-pit and BBQ. Note the backyard will be shared with the studio unit in the back. Owner provides yard service, refrigerator, washer, and dryer.

Stable owner, minimum 1 year lease, available now, house trained pets are welcome. This home is NOT part of the Section 8 program

We ask that you view the YouTube video to see if it meets your needs https://youtu.be/PvGxjLwyaTw

For more information and to view other properties we have available visit http://ppmsandiego.com/available-rentals/

Call Steve with Premier Properties Management to view this outstanding home (619) 370-3660
CA BRE# 01921889

(RLNE5104445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Second Ave have any available units?
601 Second Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 Second Ave have?
Some of 601 Second Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 Second Ave currently offering any rent specials?
601 Second Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Second Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 601 Second Ave is pet friendly.
Does 601 Second Ave offer parking?
Yes, 601 Second Ave offers parking.
Does 601 Second Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 Second Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Second Ave have a pool?
No, 601 Second Ave does not have a pool.
Does 601 Second Ave have accessible units?
No, 601 Second Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Second Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Second Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Villa Parq Apartment Homes
56 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Elan Casa Mar
575 D Street
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChula Vista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College