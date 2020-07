Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Only 4 homes on the street this home features open downstairs space for living and entertaining opening on to a nice patio area surrounded by fruit trees & flowers. Kitchen has all stainless appliances and opens into 2 car attached garage with laundry hook-ups. Small side yard off kitchen is great for BBQ. Bedrooms upstairs are spacious, master has walk-in closet. Available early April. Call today to make this your new home 858-755-3190