Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan bbq/grill

Located in private highly upgraded 4 unit garden apartment community. Amazing close to everything community. Great neighbors, walking distance to elementary, junior and high schools as well as shopping and fine dining. Ceiling fans in each room to stay cool in the summer, large patio perfect for bbqing after a long hard day at work and a serene park like setting make this low priced unit an offer you cant afford to miss! 2 parking spots in alley. Available now! Home access from alley. utilities not incl