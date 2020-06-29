410 Woodlawn Avenue

Amenities
This fully upgraded town home is located in Chula Vista with convenient access to I-5 and 54 freeways. Minutes from the newly revamped downtown Chula Vista restaurants, pubs and shopping.
The property consists of two bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, dining area, breakfast bar, private fenced in private patio and assigned off street parking.
Other features include double entryway doors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters, a freshly painted interior, fireplace in the living room, easy to maintain plank flooring, new carpeting and a fenced-in patio.
Laundry facilities are onsite just outside the patio. One assigned parking spot, Water and Trash are included in rent.
Small animals accepted with pet fee and pet rent.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.