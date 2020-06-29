All apartments in Chula Vista
410 Woodlawn Avenue

Location

410 Woodlawn Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This fully upgraded town home is located in Chula Vista with convenient access to I-5 and 54 freeways. Minutes from the newly revamped downtown Chula Vista restaurants, pubs and shopping.

The property consists of two bedrooms, one and a half bathrooms, dining area, breakfast bar, private fenced in private patio and assigned off street parking.

Other features include double entryway doors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counters, a freshly painted interior, fireplace in the living room, easy to maintain plank flooring, new carpeting and a fenced-in patio.

Laundry facilities are onsite just outside the patio. One assigned parking spot, Water and Trash are included in rent.
Small animals accepted with pet fee and pet rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 Woodlawn Avenue have any available units?
410 Woodlawn Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 410 Woodlawn Avenue have?
Some of 410 Woodlawn Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 Woodlawn Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
410 Woodlawn Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 Woodlawn Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 Woodlawn Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 410 Woodlawn Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 410 Woodlawn Avenue offers parking.
Does 410 Woodlawn Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 410 Woodlawn Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 Woodlawn Avenue have a pool?
No, 410 Woodlawn Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 410 Woodlawn Avenue have accessible units?
No, 410 Woodlawn Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 410 Woodlawn Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 410 Woodlawn Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

