404 Sanibelle Cir #23

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage

Must see this place! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo has it all! Trash paid! Plenty of room to move around and has a walk in closet. Condo comes with fireplace, balcony and a garage! Washer and dryer hookups in Condo. Close to Schools, Shopping and freeways! Complex has a pool! Will not last! Call 619-371-5688! OR visit our website at www.sandiegoaearentals.com to schedule a tour!

****BASIC REQUIREMENTS*** • We require a minimum Income of 2 ½ times the Monthly Rental Amount in Gross Income • Minimum Credit FICO Score must be 620 or above • Dogs considered to be Aggressive Breed or Aggressive Breed “Mixes” are not allowed at any Elite Real Estate Properties.*No Exceptions