Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
404 Sanibelle Cir #23
Last updated April 28 2020 at 12:17 AM

404 Sanibelle Cir #23

404 Sanibelle Circle · No Longer Available
Location

404 Sanibelle Circle, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Terra Nova

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Must see this place! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo has it all! Trash paid! Plenty of room to move around and has a walk in closet. Condo comes with fireplace, balcony and a garage! Washer and dryer hookups in Condo. Close to Schools, Shopping and freeways! Complex has a pool! Will not last! Call 619-371-5688! OR visit our website at www.sandiegoaearentals.com to schedule a tour!
****BASIC REQUIREMENTS*** • We require a minimum Income of 2 ½ times the Monthly Rental Amount in Gross Income • Minimum Credit FICO Score must be 620 or above • Dogs considered to be Aggressive Breed or Aggressive Breed “Mixes” are not allowed at any Elite Real Estate Properties.*No Exceptions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 404 Sanibelle Cir #23 have any available units?
404 Sanibelle Cir #23 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 404 Sanibelle Cir #23 have?
Some of 404 Sanibelle Cir #23's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 404 Sanibelle Cir #23 currently offering any rent specials?
404 Sanibelle Cir #23 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 404 Sanibelle Cir #23 pet-friendly?
No, 404 Sanibelle Cir #23 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 404 Sanibelle Cir #23 offer parking?
Yes, 404 Sanibelle Cir #23 offers parking.
Does 404 Sanibelle Cir #23 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 404 Sanibelle Cir #23 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 404 Sanibelle Cir #23 have a pool?
Yes, 404 Sanibelle Cir #23 has a pool.
Does 404 Sanibelle Cir #23 have accessible units?
No, 404 Sanibelle Cir #23 does not have accessible units.
Does 404 Sanibelle Cir #23 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 404 Sanibelle Cir #23 has units with dishwashers.

