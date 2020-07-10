Amenities

358 Naples St Available 07/07/20 3 Bedrooms 2 baths house in Chula Vista - Come check out this spacious home in Chula Vista, huge and very private master bedroom,

2 living rooms, upgraded custom made kitchen cabinets with granite countertops.



There's a huge backyard in the property ready for you to entertain or have a big running space for your kids to have some fun. Oh!!! by the way, the gardening service it's on us.



LOCATION!!! OFF of 3rd Ave right on Naples, you are on a walking distance to markets, clothing stores, restaurants, pharmacy and plenty of amenities that are within a walking distance from the property.



AVAILABLE: JULY 7, 2020 CALL OR TEXT (619) 240-4282 to schedule a viewing.



RENT: $2595.00

DEPOSIT: $2895.00



ONLY SERVICE ANIMALS WITH THE PROPER DOCUMENTATION ARE ACCEPTED.



No Pets Allowed



