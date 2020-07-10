All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

358 Naples St

358 Naples Street · No Longer Available
Location

358 Naples Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Harborside

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
358 Naples St Available 07/07/20 3 Bedrooms 2 baths house in Chula Vista - Come check out this spacious home in Chula Vista, huge and very private master bedroom,
2 living rooms, upgraded custom made kitchen cabinets with granite countertops.

There's a huge backyard in the property ready for you to entertain or have a big running space for your kids to have some fun. Oh!!! by the way, the gardening service it's on us.

LOCATION!!! OFF of 3rd Ave right on Naples, you are on a walking distance to markets, clothing stores, restaurants, pharmacy and plenty of amenities that are within a walking distance from the property.

AVAILABLE: JULY 7, 2020 CALL OR TEXT (619) 240-4282 to schedule a viewing.

RENT: $2595.00
DEPOSIT: $2895.00

ONLY SERVICE ANIMALS WITH THE PROPER DOCUMENTATION ARE ACCEPTED.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5823401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 358 Naples St have any available units?
358 Naples St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 358 Naples St currently offering any rent specials?
358 Naples St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 358 Naples St pet-friendly?
No, 358 Naples St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 358 Naples St offer parking?
No, 358 Naples St does not offer parking.
Does 358 Naples St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 358 Naples St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 358 Naples St have a pool?
No, 358 Naples St does not have a pool.
Does 358 Naples St have accessible units?
No, 358 Naples St does not have accessible units.
Does 358 Naples St have units with dishwashers?
No, 358 Naples St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 358 Naples St have units with air conditioning?
No, 358 Naples St does not have units with air conditioning.

