Chula Vista, CA
350 G St. F2
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

350 G St. F2

350 G Street · No Longer Available
Location

350 G Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tastefully Remodeled 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Townhouse in Gated Community - This 2 story townhouse was recently renovated from from top to bottom and features new fresh & modern paint, attractive vinyl plank flooring, new ceiling fans, new bathroom vanities & brushed nickel fixtures throughout. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, stove & range hood. There is also a generous amount of closet space in the home plus washer/dryer hookups in the patio utility closet. A 1 car detached garage w/ remote control is included and unassigned parking is available too. The Centre Villas gated community is conveniently located on G St. between 3rd & 4th Ave., and is within short walking distance of the Third Ave. business and entertainment corridor. This is truly a must see and will not disappoint.

FAQ (Please Read):

-Tenant pays: SDGE
-Owner pays: Water, Trash
-Renter's Insurance Required
-1 Year lease required.
-$35/person application fee.
-Applicants must be able to provide verifiable gross monthly income equal to or greater than 2.5x the monthly rent and a
minimum credit score of 650 in order to be considered.
-No pets allowed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5765925)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 G St. F2 have any available units?
350 G St. F2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 G St. F2 have?
Some of 350 G St. F2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 G St. F2 currently offering any rent specials?
350 G St. F2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 G St. F2 pet-friendly?
No, 350 G St. F2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 350 G St. F2 offer parking?
Yes, 350 G St. F2 offers parking.
Does 350 G St. F2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 G St. F2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 G St. F2 have a pool?
No, 350 G St. F2 does not have a pool.
Does 350 G St. F2 have accessible units?
No, 350 G St. F2 does not have accessible units.
Does 350 G St. F2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 G St. F2 has units with dishwashers.

