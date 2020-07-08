350 G St. F2

Amenities

Tastefully Remodeled 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Townhouse in Gated Community - This 2 story townhouse was recently renovated from from top to bottom and features new fresh & modern paint, attractive vinyl plank flooring, new ceiling fans, new bathroom vanities & brushed nickel fixtures throughout. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, stove & range hood. There is also a generous amount of closet space in the home plus washer/dryer hookups in the patio utility closet. A 1 car detached garage w/ remote control is included and unassigned parking is available too. The Centre Villas gated community is conveniently located on G St. between 3rd & 4th Ave., and is within short walking distance of the Third Ave. business and entertainment corridor. This is truly a must see and will not disappoint.



FAQ (Please Read):



-Tenant pays: SDGE

-Owner pays: Water, Trash

-Renter's Insurance Required

-1 Year lease required.

-$35/person application fee.

-Applicants must be able to provide verifiable gross monthly income equal to or greater than 2.5x the monthly rent and a

minimum credit score of 650 in order to be considered.

-No pets allowed.



