306 Rancho Dr #A Available 04/26/19 CHULA VISTA TOWNHOME IN A PARK-LIKE SETTING - Click here for a video walk through: https://youtu.be/afjpoobxaGU

This 3 bedroom townhome, located right off of Main Street is just right! Enjoy a great floor plan with a large living room, wide open kitchen and half bathroom on the first floor. Enjoy summer evenings on the private covered patio (with laundry room!). 3 good sized bedrooms and a full bathroom are located on the second floor. Master bedroom has a balcony. 2 convenient assigned parking (1 carport space, one space uncovered). Rent includes access to community amenities like the clubhouse and sparkling pool. Trash is included. Located near the 5, 905 and 805 freeways. Easy commuting to 32nd Street or Coronado Naval bases. Small pets considered. Call us today 619-746-6547 x105.



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

Here's a link to the photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1NECn1PyrazEFZ-3gNC79DyRlxcZStaEF?usp=sharing



