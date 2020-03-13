All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 3000 Stevenson Ranch Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
3000 Stevenson Ranch Court
Last updated December 2 2019 at 12:55 PM

3000 Stevenson Ranch Court

3000 Stevenson Ranch Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3000 Stevenson Ranch Court, Chula Vista, CA 91914
Rolling Hills Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
3000 Stevenson Ranch Court Available 12/15/19 Beautiful Luxury Home For Rent With Views! - Tenant Planet proudly presents this spacious, 5 bedroom, 4 bath luxury home for rent!

This home features amazing views of Mount Miguel and Otay Lakes, along with a backyard perfect for summer barbecues, pool parties, and entertaining. Regular professional pool service and landscaping are included as well, so youll never have to worry about maintaining it yourself.

Tenant must meet strict income and credit requirements, including income exceeding 3x the monthly rent. Tenant to pay all utilities, but solar is included which will cover a portion of the electric. No pets please.

Dont miss this chance to live in your dream home! Visit our website to submit your FREE application and schedule a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4048564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3000 Stevenson Ranch Court have any available units?
3000 Stevenson Ranch Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 3000 Stevenson Ranch Court have?
Some of 3000 Stevenson Ranch Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3000 Stevenson Ranch Court currently offering any rent specials?
3000 Stevenson Ranch Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3000 Stevenson Ranch Court pet-friendly?
No, 3000 Stevenson Ranch Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 3000 Stevenson Ranch Court offer parking?
Yes, 3000 Stevenson Ranch Court offers parking.
Does 3000 Stevenson Ranch Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3000 Stevenson Ranch Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3000 Stevenson Ranch Court have a pool?
Yes, 3000 Stevenson Ranch Court has a pool.
Does 3000 Stevenson Ranch Court have accessible units?
No, 3000 Stevenson Ranch Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3000 Stevenson Ranch Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3000 Stevenson Ranch Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College