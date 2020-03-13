Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Property Amenities fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

3000 Stevenson Ranch Court Available 12/15/19 Beautiful Luxury Home For Rent With Views! - Tenant Planet proudly presents this spacious, 5 bedroom, 4 bath luxury home for rent!



This home features amazing views of Mount Miguel and Otay Lakes, along with a backyard perfect for summer barbecues, pool parties, and entertaining. Regular professional pool service and landscaping are included as well, so youll never have to worry about maintaining it yourself.



Tenant must meet strict income and credit requirements, including income exceeding 3x the monthly rent. Tenant to pay all utilities, but solar is included which will cover a portion of the electric. No pets please.



Dont miss this chance to live in your dream home! Visit our website to submit your FREE application and schedule a viewing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4048564)