300 SPRUCE STREET

Amenities
NEW Gorgeous Completely remodeled 5 bedroom house in the best Chula Vista Area, must-see - This is a wonderful neighborhood. Great kitchen perfect for entertaining.
Master bedroom with a master bathroom and a walk-in closet plus 4 spacious bedrooms with a lot of closet storage. Plenty of outdoor living space surrounded by beautiful sustainable landscaping that benefits the environment and also saves you money and time, you will be happy to see the amount of maintenance required for your yard dramatically reduced. We are close to schools and freeways. O.A.C. with a year lease.
All utilities paid by the tenant. renter's insurance is a must for the duration of the tenancy. Extra-large, 5 bedrooms 2.5 bath
Sect. 8 Welcome
CONTACT OUR LEASING OFFICE
(619) 457-0891
RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED
Rental application and more pictures at
http://www.finelivinginsandiego.com
PROPERTY FEATURES INCLUDE______________________________________
NEW Stainless steel Kenmore appliances
NEW Stainless steel sink in the kitchen
NEW Wooden blinds
NEW Plank flooring downstairs
NEW Dual pane windows
NEW Ceiling fans
NEW Mohawk designer carpet
Fireplace
2 car garage
Washer & dryer hookups
(RLNE5067375)