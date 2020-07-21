All apartments in Chula Vista
300 SPRUCE STREET

300 Spruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

300 Spruce Street, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Castle Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEW Gorgeous Completely remodeled 5 bedroom house in the best Chula Vista Area, must-see - This is a wonderful neighborhood. Great kitchen perfect for entertaining.
Master bedroom with a master bathroom and a walk-in closet plus 4 spacious bedrooms with a lot of closet storage. Plenty of outdoor living space surrounded by beautiful sustainable landscaping that benefits the environment and also saves you money and time, you will be happy to see the amount of maintenance required for your yard dramatically reduced. We are close to schools and freeways. O.A.C. with a year lease.
All utilities paid by the tenant. renter's insurance is a must for the duration of the tenancy. Extra-large, 5 bedrooms 2.5 bath

Sect. 8 Welcome

CONTACT OUR LEASING OFFICE
(619) 457-0891

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED

Rental application and more pictures at
http://www.finelivinginsandiego.com

PROPERTY FEATURES INCLUDE______________________________________

NEW Stainless steel Kenmore appliances
NEW Stainless steel sink in the kitchen
NEW Wooden blinds
NEW Plank flooring downstairs
NEW Dual pane windows
NEW Ceiling fans
NEW Mohawk designer carpet
Fireplace
2 car garage
Washer & dryer hookups

(RLNE5067375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 SPRUCE STREET have any available units?
300 SPRUCE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 SPRUCE STREET have?
Some of 300 SPRUCE STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, all utils included, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 SPRUCE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
300 SPRUCE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 SPRUCE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 300 SPRUCE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 300 SPRUCE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 300 SPRUCE STREET offers parking.
Does 300 SPRUCE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 SPRUCE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 SPRUCE STREET have a pool?
No, 300 SPRUCE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 300 SPRUCE STREET have accessible units?
No, 300 SPRUCE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 300 SPRUCE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 SPRUCE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
