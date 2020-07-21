300 SPRUCE STREET

Amenities

w/d hookup all utils included garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

NEW Gorgeous Completely remodeled 5 bedroom house in the best Chula Vista Area, must-see - This is a wonderful neighborhood. Great kitchen perfect for entertaining.

Master bedroom with a master bathroom and a walk-in closet plus 4 spacious bedrooms with a lot of closet storage. Plenty of outdoor living space surrounded by beautiful sustainable landscaping that benefits the environment and also saves you money and time, you will be happy to see the amount of maintenance required for your yard dramatically reduced. We are close to schools and freeways. O.A.C. with a year lease.

All utilities paid by the tenant. renter's insurance is a must for the duration of the tenancy. Extra-large, 5 bedrooms 2.5 bath



Sect. 8 Welcome



CONTACT OUR LEASING OFFICE

(619) 457-0891



RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED



Rental application and more pictures at

http://www.finelivinginsandiego.com



PROPERTY FEATURES INCLUDE______________________________________



NEW Stainless steel Kenmore appliances

NEW Stainless steel sink in the kitchen

NEW Wooden blinds

NEW Plank flooring downstairs

NEW Dual pane windows

NEW Ceiling fans

NEW Mohawk designer carpet

Fireplace

2 car garage

Washer & dryer hookups



(RLNE5067375)