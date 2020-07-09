All apartments in Chula Vista
281-A Rancho Drive
Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:31 AM

281-A Rancho Drive

281 Rancho Dr · No Longer Available
Location

281 Rancho Dr, Chula Vista, CA 91911

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
2 story, 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath townhome, 1,228 square feet - 3 bedroom 1-1/2 bath town home in Southern Chula Vista with 1,228 square feet of living space. This 2 story unit includes a fenced patio, laundry hookups (includes electric dryer without warranty), roomy kitchen with an electric range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal, 1/2 bath downstairs, fireplace in the living room, 2 assigned parking spots including a covered carport. Tenant pays all utilities except trash. The new flooring of vinyl planks are being installed downstairs and carpet upstairs.

See a full video tour of the property at https://vimeo.com/416579261
See a video tour of the patio and laundry room https://vimeo.com/416585292

To schedule a virtual showing, please visit our website and click on "Contact Us"

For other rental properties, please visit our website at https://www.drwgroup.biz/Pages/AvailableRentals.aspx

(RLNE5772516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 281-A Rancho Drive have any available units?
281-A Rancho Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 281-A Rancho Drive have?
Some of 281-A Rancho Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 281-A Rancho Drive currently offering any rent specials?
281-A Rancho Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 281-A Rancho Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 281-A Rancho Drive is pet friendly.
Does 281-A Rancho Drive offer parking?
Yes, 281-A Rancho Drive offers parking.
Does 281-A Rancho Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 281-A Rancho Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 281-A Rancho Drive have a pool?
Yes, 281-A Rancho Drive has a pool.
Does 281-A Rancho Drive have accessible units?
No, 281-A Rancho Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 281-A Rancho Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 281-A Rancho Drive has units with dishwashers.

