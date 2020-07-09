281-A Rancho Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

2 story, 3 bedroom, 1-1/2 bath townhome, 1,228 square feet - 3 bedroom 1-1/2 bath town home in Southern Chula Vista with 1,228 square feet of living space. This 2 story unit includes a fenced patio, laundry hookups (includes electric dryer without warranty), roomy kitchen with an electric range/oven, dishwasher, and garbage disposal, 1/2 bath downstairs, fireplace in the living room, 2 assigned parking spots including a covered carport. Tenant pays all utilities except trash. The new flooring of vinyl planks are being installed downstairs and carpet upstairs.



See a full video tour of the property at https://vimeo.com/416579261

See a video tour of the patio and laundry room https://vimeo.com/416585292



To schedule a virtual showing, please visit our website and click on "Contact Us"



For other rental properties, please visit our website at https://www.drwgroup.biz/Pages/AvailableRentals.aspx



(RLNE5772516)