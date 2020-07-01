Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd.
Last updated November 9 2019 at 6:06 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd.
2755 Red Rock Canyon Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
2755 Red Rock Canyon Road, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Vistas
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. have any available units?
2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chula Vista, CA
.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chula Vista Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. have?
Some of 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Chula Vista
.
Does 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. offers parking.
Does 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. has a pool.
Does 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sereno
930 3rd Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Similar Pages
Chula Vista 1 Bedrooms
Chula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with Parking
Chula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
National City, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Otay Ranch
Otay Ranch Village
Central Chula Vista
Harborside
North Chula Vista
Castle Park
Sunbowl
Rancho Del Rey
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
Palomar College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College