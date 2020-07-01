All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated November 9 2019 at 6:06 AM

2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd.

2755 Red Rock Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

2755 Red Rock Canyon Road, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Vistas

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. have any available units?
2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. have?
Some of 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. offers parking.
Does 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. have a pool?
Yes, 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. has a pool.
Does 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. have accessible units?
No, 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2755 Red Rock Canyon Rd. has units with dishwashers.

