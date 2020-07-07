2709 Persimmon Court

Amenities
Beautiful Townhome in Eastlake! 3Bed /3.5Bath $2,495/Mo - Townhome Features:
- Three Stories
- 3 Bedroom
- 3.5 Bathroom
- Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Gas Range, Oven, Microwave
- Washer & Dryer in unit
- ADT Alarm System
- Parking: 2 Car Side by Side Garage
- Amenities: Two Community Pools and Jacuzzis, Community Park, Clubhouse Access
- Location: Near Shopping Mall, Walmart, Community Center and Parks.
...and more
Lease Terms:
- One year lease, converts month-to-month
- Property available to move-in: NOW
- Rent $2,495/mo
- Security deposit: $2,495.
- Tenant to pay for all utilities
- No smoking permitted in the premises
- Cats allowed
- No dogs
- Parking: Up to 2 Cars In Garage
(RLNE5347457)