2709 Persimmon Court

Beautiful Townhome in Eastlake! 3Bed /3.5Bath $2,495/Mo - Townhome Features:



- Three Stories

- 3 Bedroom

- 3.5 Bathroom

- Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Gas Range, Oven, Microwave

- Washer & Dryer in unit

- ADT Alarm System



- Parking: 2 Car Side by Side Garage

- Amenities: Two Community Pools and Jacuzzis, Community Park, Clubhouse Access

- Location: Near Shopping Mall, Walmart, Community Center and Parks.

...and more



Lease Terms:



- One year lease, converts month-to-month

- Property available to move-in: NOW

- Rent $2,495/mo

- Security deposit: $2,495.

- Tenant to pay for all utilities

- No smoking permitted in the premises

- Cats allowed

- No dogs

- Parking: Up to 2 Cars In Garage



No Dogs Allowed



