Chula Vista, CA
2709 Persimmon Court
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

2709 Persimmon Court

2709 Perismmon Court · No Longer Available
Location

2709 Perismmon Court, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Vistas

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
alarm system
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
dogs allowed
Beautiful Townhome in Eastlake! 3Bed /3.5Bath $2,495/Mo - Townhome Features:

- Three Stories
- 3 Bedroom
- 3.5 Bathroom
- Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Gas Range, Oven, Microwave
- Washer & Dryer in unit
- ADT Alarm System

- Parking: 2 Car Side by Side Garage
- Amenities: Two Community Pools and Jacuzzis, Community Park, Clubhouse Access
- Location: Near Shopping Mall, Walmart, Community Center and Parks.
...and more

Lease Terms:

- One year lease, converts month-to-month
- Property available to move-in: NOW
- Rent $2,495/mo
- Security deposit: $2,495.
- Tenant to pay for all utilities
- No smoking permitted in the premises
- Cats allowed
- No dogs
- Parking: Up to 2 Cars In Garage

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5347457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Persimmon Court have any available units?
2709 Persimmon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 Persimmon Court have?
Some of 2709 Persimmon Court's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Persimmon Court currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Persimmon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Persimmon Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2709 Persimmon Court is pet friendly.
Does 2709 Persimmon Court offer parking?
Yes, 2709 Persimmon Court offers parking.
Does 2709 Persimmon Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2709 Persimmon Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Persimmon Court have a pool?
Yes, 2709 Persimmon Court has a pool.
Does 2709 Persimmon Court have accessible units?
No, 2709 Persimmon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Persimmon Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2709 Persimmon Court does not have units with dishwashers.

