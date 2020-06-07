All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like
2703 White Pine Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
2703 White Pine Court
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:15 AM

2703 White Pine Court

2703 White Pine Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2703 White Pine Court, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Vistas

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Tri-level townhome features three master bedrooms with full baths two are located on the third level and one is on the first level. The fourth bedroom and full bathroom is located on second level. The second level has a spacious kitchen featuring cherry wood cabinets, white tile counters, all appliances including fridge, stove/oven, built -in microwave and dishwasher. Cherry Birch hardwood floors accent living room and stairways. Kitchen, dining room and all baths have neutral tile flooring. Fireplace with set back area located above for your TV in living room. Other features include crown molding throughout and dual sink vanity and separated tub and shower in largest master bath, with full tub combos in all other baths. Complex offers community pool, spa, BBQ area and children's play equipment throughout. Close to bike path, shopping, restaurants and baseball field. Easy access to 125.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available 10/15/19
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Country Apartments
1486 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2703 White Pine Court have any available units?
2703 White Pine Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2703 White Pine Court have?
Some of 2703 White Pine Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 White Pine Court currently offering any rent specials?
2703 White Pine Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 White Pine Court pet-friendly?
No, 2703 White Pine Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 2703 White Pine Court offer parking?
No, 2703 White Pine Court does not offer parking.
Does 2703 White Pine Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2703 White Pine Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 White Pine Court have a pool?
Yes, 2703 White Pine Court has a pool.
Does 2703 White Pine Court have accessible units?
No, 2703 White Pine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 White Pine Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2703 White Pine Court has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 BedroomsChula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly ApartmentsChula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula VistaHarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle ParkSunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City CollegePalomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College