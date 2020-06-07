2703 White Pine Court.

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pool hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Tri-level townhome features three master bedrooms with full baths two are located on the third level and one is on the first level. The fourth bedroom and full bathroom is located on second level. The second level has a spacious kitchen featuring cherry wood cabinets, white tile counters, all appliances including fridge, stove/oven, built -in microwave and dishwasher. Cherry Birch hardwood floors accent living room and stairways. Kitchen, dining room and all baths have neutral tile flooring. Fireplace with set back area located above for your TV in living room. Other features include crown molding throughout and dual sink vanity and separated tub and shower in largest master bath, with full tub combos in all other baths. Complex offers community pool, spa, BBQ area and children's play equipment throughout. Close to bike path, shopping, restaurants and baseball field. Easy access to 125.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available 10/15/19

