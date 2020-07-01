2497 Golfcrest Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage media room

GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM (PLUS LOFT) HOME IN EASTLAKE GREENS! - Don't miss this exquisitely upgraded home with dramatic staircase, upgraded flooring and high-end finishes. You'll be dazzled the moment you walk in. Bright and open with cathedral ceilings. Cozy formal dining room and open concept kitchen and living room. Property features 3 good sized bedrooms including a large master suite and an additional loft area, perfect for a media room, play area, or office. Convenient parking and storage in the 3 car garage. Property comes equipped with refrigerator, washer and dryer. Stay cool in the summertime with air conditioning and save money on utility bills - this house is equipped with solar panels! Enjoy the numerous Eastlake amenities including 2 pools/clubhouses, exercise facilities, and more! Great location close to schools, shopping, dining and entertainment at Otay Ranch Town Center and the new Milennia development. Pets considered up to 50 lbs (with breed restrictions) SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



