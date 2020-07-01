All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

2497 Golfcrest Loop

2497 Golfcrest Loop · No Longer Available
Location

2497 Golfcrest Loop, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM (PLUS LOFT) HOME IN EASTLAKE GREENS! - Don't miss this exquisitely upgraded home with dramatic staircase, upgraded flooring and high-end finishes. You'll be dazzled the moment you walk in. Bright and open with cathedral ceilings. Cozy formal dining room and open concept kitchen and living room. Property features 3 good sized bedrooms including a large master suite and an additional loft area, perfect for a media room, play area, or office. Convenient parking and storage in the 3 car garage. Property comes equipped with refrigerator, washer and dryer. Stay cool in the summertime with air conditioning and save money on utility bills - this house is equipped with solar panels! Enjoy the numerous Eastlake amenities including 2 pools/clubhouses, exercise facilities, and more! Great location close to schools, shopping, dining and entertainment at Otay Ranch Town Center and the new Milennia development. Pets considered up to 50 lbs (with breed restrictions) SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call 619-305-0542 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/ralstonteamproperties

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/3a118214/files/uploaded/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5472534)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2497 Golfcrest Loop have any available units?
2497 Golfcrest Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2497 Golfcrest Loop have?
Some of 2497 Golfcrest Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2497 Golfcrest Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2497 Golfcrest Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2497 Golfcrest Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 2497 Golfcrest Loop is pet friendly.
Does 2497 Golfcrest Loop offer parking?
Yes, 2497 Golfcrest Loop offers parking.
Does 2497 Golfcrest Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2497 Golfcrest Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2497 Golfcrest Loop have a pool?
Yes, 2497 Golfcrest Loop has a pool.
Does 2497 Golfcrest Loop have accessible units?
No, 2497 Golfcrest Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2497 Golfcrest Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 2497 Golfcrest Loop does not have units with dishwashers.

