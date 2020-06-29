All apartments in Chula Vista
2394 Eastridge Loop
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:37 PM

2394 Eastridge Loop

2394 Eastridge Loop · No Longer Available
Location

2394 Eastridge Loop, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
**MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $500 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!!**Two Story 1674 sq. ft. 3 bed/2.5 bath house in the community of Eastlake Greens, Chula Vista! Unique floor plan with family room, dining room, master bedroom, half bathroom and kitchen on second floor. Two additional bedrooms and bonus family room downstairs with a laundry room and entry to the garage. Laminate wood flooring upstairs in the family and dining area. Tiled kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Access to the back deck/balcony from sliding glass doors. Master bedroom with new carpet and full walk-in closet. Master bath with dual sinks, separate toilet room, and shower/tub combination. Downstairs bonus family room with tiled flooring and access to the back yard and patio from sliding doors. Laundry room with a washer and dryer with access to the 2 car attached garage. Community pool/spa/tennis courts. Must see!!CABRE 01197438Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available 11/15/19 Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2394 Eastridge Loop have any available units?
2394 Eastridge Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2394 Eastridge Loop have?
Some of 2394 Eastridge Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2394 Eastridge Loop currently offering any rent specials?
2394 Eastridge Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2394 Eastridge Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 2394 Eastridge Loop is pet friendly.
Does 2394 Eastridge Loop offer parking?
Yes, 2394 Eastridge Loop offers parking.
Does 2394 Eastridge Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2394 Eastridge Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2394 Eastridge Loop have a pool?
Yes, 2394 Eastridge Loop has a pool.
Does 2394 Eastridge Loop have accessible units?
No, 2394 Eastridge Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 2394 Eastridge Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2394 Eastridge Loop has units with dishwashers.
