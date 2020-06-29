2394 Eastridge Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

**MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $500 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!!**Two Story 1674 sq. ft. 3 bed/2.5 bath house in the community of Eastlake Greens, Chula Vista! Unique floor plan with family room, dining room, master bedroom, half bathroom and kitchen on second floor. Two additional bedrooms and bonus family room downstairs with a laundry room and entry to the garage. Laminate wood flooring upstairs in the family and dining area. Tiled kitchen with granite counter-tops, stainless appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Access to the back deck/balcony from sliding glass doors. Master bedroom with new carpet and full walk-in closet. Master bath with dual sinks, separate toilet room, and shower/tub combination. Downstairs bonus family room with tiled flooring and access to the back yard and patio from sliding doors. Laundry room with a washer and dryer with access to the 2 car attached garage. Community pool/spa/tennis courts. Must see!!CABRE 01197438Rental Terms: Rent: $2,695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available 11/15/19 Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.