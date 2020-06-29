All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

2381 Oro Ct

2381 Oro Court · No Longer Available
Location

2381 Oro Court, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Greens

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
2381 Oro Ct Available 07/01/20 5 bedrooms/ 3.5 bathrooms in Country Club Style in Eastlake - Country Club Living is what makes this home so desirable.. It has been beautifully updated, featuring dark wood flooring, upgraded dark wood kitchen cabinets with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous high ceilings. The Master-Bedroom has a large sitting room/nursery area. The Master-Bathroom is a dream with two separate large vanity areas, spacious shower with separate bath tub. Full bedroom and full bath on the first floor. The home is 2,846 sqft with 5 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms. This home is on a corner lot that just happens to be the largest on the block!
Eastlake Country Club community includes: Country Club Park, Augusta Park, Dolphin Beach, Jogging paths and a 18-hole Champion Golf Course, tennis courts, pools.

Professionally managed by WeLease: Call us at 619-866-3400 ext. 2 to schedule a showing. You may submit an application at www.weleaseusa.com

(RLNE5825862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2381 Oro Ct have any available units?
2381 Oro Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2381 Oro Ct have?
Some of 2381 Oro Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2381 Oro Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2381 Oro Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2381 Oro Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2381 Oro Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2381 Oro Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2381 Oro Ct offers parking.
Does 2381 Oro Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2381 Oro Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2381 Oro Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2381 Oro Ct has a pool.
Does 2381 Oro Ct have accessible units?
No, 2381 Oro Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2381 Oro Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 2381 Oro Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

