2381 Oro Ct Available 07/01/20 5 bedrooms/ 3.5 bathrooms in Country Club Style in Eastlake - Country Club Living is what makes this home so desirable.. It has been beautifully updated, featuring dark wood flooring, upgraded dark wood kitchen cabinets with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and gorgeous high ceilings. The Master-Bedroom has a large sitting room/nursery area. The Master-Bathroom is a dream with two separate large vanity areas, spacious shower with separate bath tub. Full bedroom and full bath on the first floor. The home is 2,846 sqft with 5 Bedrooms and 3.5 Bathrooms. This home is on a corner lot that just happens to be the largest on the block!

Eastlake Country Club community includes: Country Club Park, Augusta Park, Dolphin Beach, Jogging paths and a 18-hole Champion Golf Course, tennis courts, pools.



Professionally managed by WeLease: Call us at 619-866-3400 ext. 2 to schedule a showing. You may submit an application at www.weleaseusa.com



