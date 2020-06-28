238 Glover Avenue

Amenities
Adorable, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2 Car Garage with Yard! - Available now! Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath, Duplex with a separate dining area and detached 2 car garage (400 sq ft) and storage shed (200 sq ft). Access to shared yard with fruit tree! New carpet with new vinyl in kitchen and upgraded bathroom. Appliances include: gas stove,and refrigerator. Washer & Dryer (without warranty). Pet upon approval with a pet deposit of $250.00. 1-year lease, tenant pays all utilities except water & sewer. Gardening service included, front and back. Renters Insurance required, credit score 650 or higher. Please schedule a showing at www.DRWGroup.biz or call (619) 421-9090. Application fee $40.00 non-refundable. Thank You!
(RLNE2419438)