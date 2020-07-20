All apartments in Chula Vista
2363 Trellis St

2363 Trellis Street · No Longer Available
Location

2363 Trellis Street, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Otay Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Family house that's renting one bedroom out. Everything included. We have a large friendly golden doodle. Renting the room to one person only. You will be living with a family. Husband, wife and two kids that are 11 and 12.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2363 Trellis St have any available units?
2363 Trellis St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 2363 Trellis St currently offering any rent specials?
2363 Trellis St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2363 Trellis St pet-friendly?
No, 2363 Trellis St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 2363 Trellis St offer parking?
No, 2363 Trellis St does not offer parking.
Does 2363 Trellis St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2363 Trellis St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2363 Trellis St have a pool?
No, 2363 Trellis St does not have a pool.
Does 2363 Trellis St have accessible units?
No, 2363 Trellis St does not have accessible units.
Does 2363 Trellis St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2363 Trellis St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2363 Trellis St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2363 Trellis St has units with air conditioning.
