2363 Trellis St

2363 Trellis Street, Chula Vista, CA 91915 Otay Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
Family house that's renting one bedroom out. Everything included. We have a large friendly golden doodle. Renting the room to one person only. You will be living with a family. Husband, wife and two kids that are 11 and 12.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
