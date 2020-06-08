All apartments in Chula Vista
2361 Fairway Oaks Dr

2361 Fairway Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2361 Fairway Oaks Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Greens

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
tennis court
Gorgeous! Large 3 Bed Home Two Lofts With Mountain Views In Eastlake Greens - Chula Vista - Beautiful three bedroom home with two lofts. Located in the quiet established neighborhood of Eastlake Greens. Situated on a large lot with lovely mountain views over looking the sixth hole fairway at Eastlake Country Club. Property offers a beautifully brand new paint & carpet throughout, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, includes extra spacious kitchen with kitchen nook and bay windows, marble flooring, large bedrooms with an added loft to use as an extra bedroom or office space, separate laundry room, three car garage, alarm system, large backyard in gorgeous park like setting surrounded by walking trails. Minutes away from Eastlake Village Marketplace, Otay Ranch Town Center, movie theaters & restaurants. Community amenities include swimming areas, tennis courts.Excellent location with great schools and a family friendly community. Come and enjoy this stunning home and watch the sunsets from your private patio.

*****MILITARY RECEIVE 5% OFF MONTHLY RENT & SECURITY DEPOSIT******
APPLICATION FEE'S WAIVED

This House Features:

- 2215 Square Ft
- 3 Car Garage
- 4 Bed
- 2.5 Bath
- Marble Flooring
- Large enclosed yard
- Custom Double Payne Windows
- Washer & Dryer

Conveniently Located:

- Close to Shopping & Restaurants
- Schools Olympic View Elementary School, Eastlake Middle School, Eastlake High School
- Minutes to Downtown & East County
- Freeway 125

Lease Term: 1 Year
All Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Water, Trash, Sewer, Power, Phone and Cable
No Smoking allowed in this property
Pets Allowed

To find out more about this home please email or call:
Advent Property Management
Agent: Bianca Caliguri ( CA DRE Lic #01471509)
Phone: 619-840-0282 Email: biancaccaliguri@gmail.com

(RLNE1972045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2361 Fairway Oaks Dr have any available units?
2361 Fairway Oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2361 Fairway Oaks Dr have?
Some of 2361 Fairway Oaks Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2361 Fairway Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2361 Fairway Oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2361 Fairway Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2361 Fairway Oaks Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2361 Fairway Oaks Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2361 Fairway Oaks Dr offers parking.
Does 2361 Fairway Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2361 Fairway Oaks Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2361 Fairway Oaks Dr have a pool?
No, 2361 Fairway Oaks Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2361 Fairway Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 2361 Fairway Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2361 Fairway Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2361 Fairway Oaks Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

