2361 Fairway Oaks Dr

Gorgeous! Large 3 Bed Home Two Lofts With Mountain Views In Eastlake Greens - Chula Vista - Beautiful three bedroom home with two lofts. Located in the quiet established neighborhood of Eastlake Greens. Situated on a large lot with lovely mountain views over looking the sixth hole fairway at Eastlake Country Club. Property offers a beautifully brand new paint & carpet throughout, open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, includes extra spacious kitchen with kitchen nook and bay windows, marble flooring, large bedrooms with an added loft to use as an extra bedroom or office space, separate laundry room, three car garage, alarm system, large backyard in gorgeous park like setting surrounded by walking trails. Minutes away from Eastlake Village Marketplace, Otay Ranch Town Center, movie theaters & restaurants. Community amenities include swimming areas, tennis courts.Excellent location with great schools and a family friendly community. Come and enjoy this stunning home and watch the sunsets from your private patio.



*****MILITARY RECEIVE 5% OFF MONTHLY RENT & SECURITY DEPOSIT******

APPLICATION FEE'S WAIVED



This House Features:



- 2215 Square Ft

- 3 Car Garage

- 4 Bed

- 2.5 Bath

- Marble Flooring

- Large enclosed yard

- Custom Double Payne Windows

- Washer & Dryer



Conveniently Located:



- Close to Shopping & Restaurants

- Schools Olympic View Elementary School, Eastlake Middle School, Eastlake High School

- Minutes to Downtown & East County

- Freeway 125



Lease Term: 1 Year

All Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Water, Trash, Sewer, Power, Phone and Cable

No Smoking allowed in this property

Pets Allowed



To find out more about this home please email or call:

Advent Property Management

Agent: Bianca Caliguri ( CA DRE Lic #01471509)

Phone: 619-840-0282 Email: biancaccaliguri@gmail.com



