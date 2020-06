Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Beautiful Ready to Rent home in the desired community of Windingwalk. This home offers 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, 1 of those bedrooms and 1 of those bathrooms are both downstairs. This home is very spacious and has a beautiful community recreation center/pool. Centrally Located within walking distance from Otay Ranch Mall. Close To Schools and 125 Freeway!!