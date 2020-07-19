2208 Caminito Livorno #1

Amenities
3 BR/2BA 1296 SQFT Beautiful Eastlake/Chula Vista Condo - A/C, Upgraded kitchen with Beechwood cabinets,Whirlpool stainless steel appliances.Three sided fireplace,large patio & more.Fantastic location! Situated in the gated community of the Summit Eastlake, Property is located within walking distance to great shopping, restaurants, a movie theater, schools, and parks.Minutes from the 125/805 freeways. Exclusive use of a luxurious clubhouse,pool,spa,gym & more.
Terms:
1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: all utilities
No Pets
HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927
Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.
$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant
For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:
http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/
HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws
(RLNE5914350)