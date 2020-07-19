2208 Caminito Livorno #1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub media room

3 BR/2BA 1296 SQFT Beautiful Eastlake/Chula Vista Condo - A/C, Upgraded kitchen with Beechwood cabinets,Whirlpool stainless steel appliances.Three sided fireplace,large patio & more.Fantastic location! Situated in the gated community of the Summit Eastlake, Property is located within walking distance to great shopping, restaurants, a movie theater, schools, and parks.Minutes from the 125/805 freeways. Exclusive use of a luxurious clubhouse,pool,spa,gym & more.



Terms:



1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: all utilities

No Pets



