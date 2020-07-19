All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 2208 Caminito Livorno #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
2208 Caminito Livorno #1
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2208 Caminito Livorno #1

2208 Caminito Livorna · (619) 872-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2208 Caminito Livorna, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Land Swap

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2208 Caminito Livorno #1 · Avail. now

$2,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1296 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
3 BR/2BA  1296 SQFT Beautiful Eastlake/Chula Vista Condo - A/C, Upgraded kitchen with Beechwood cabinets,Whirlpool stainless steel appliances.Three sided fireplace,large patio & more.Fantastic location! Situated in the gated community of the Summit Eastlake, Property is located within walking distance to great shopping, restaurants, a movie theater, schools, and parks.Minutes from the 125/805 freeways. Exclusive use of a luxurious clubhouse,pool,spa,gym & more.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: all utilities
No Pets

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:

http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE5914350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 Caminito Livorno #1 have any available units?
2208 Caminito Livorno #1 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 Caminito Livorno #1 have?
Some of 2208 Caminito Livorno #1's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 Caminito Livorno #1 currently offering any rent specials?
2208 Caminito Livorno #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 Caminito Livorno #1 pet-friendly?
No, 2208 Caminito Livorno #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 2208 Caminito Livorno #1 offer parking?
No, 2208 Caminito Livorno #1 does not offer parking.
Does 2208 Caminito Livorno #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 Caminito Livorno #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 Caminito Livorno #1 have a pool?
Yes, 2208 Caminito Livorno #1 has a pool.
Does 2208 Caminito Livorno #1 have accessible units?
No, 2208 Caminito Livorno #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 Caminito Livorno #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 Caminito Livorno #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2208 Caminito Livorno #1?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity