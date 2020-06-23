All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2155 Caminito Leonzio #18

2155 Caminito Leonzio · No Longer Available
Location

2155 Caminito Leonzio, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Land Swap

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
pool
garage
3 BR/ 2.5 BA 1336 SQFT Eastlake/ Chula Vista Townhome - Beautiful 3 bedroom unit in The Summit at Eastlake. Completely remodeled with upgraded kitchen, Bathrooms, and flooring. Tandem 2 car Garage and an additional street space available with permit. Close to Shopping Centers, Parks, Dining options and 125 Freeway. Gated community, with beautiful community pool and gym, lots of amenities and real close to everything you need!

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: all utilities
No Pets

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

Sorry we do not accept section 8

$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4589422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2155 Caminito Leonzio #18 have any available units?
2155 Caminito Leonzio #18 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2155 Caminito Leonzio #18 have?
Some of 2155 Caminito Leonzio #18's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2155 Caminito Leonzio #18 currently offering any rent specials?
2155 Caminito Leonzio #18 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2155 Caminito Leonzio #18 pet-friendly?
No, 2155 Caminito Leonzio #18 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 2155 Caminito Leonzio #18 offer parking?
Yes, 2155 Caminito Leonzio #18 does offer parking.
Does 2155 Caminito Leonzio #18 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2155 Caminito Leonzio #18 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2155 Caminito Leonzio #18 have a pool?
Yes, 2155 Caminito Leonzio #18 has a pool.
Does 2155 Caminito Leonzio #18 have accessible units?
No, 2155 Caminito Leonzio #18 does not have accessible units.
Does 2155 Caminito Leonzio #18 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2155 Caminito Leonzio #18 does not have units with dishwashers.
