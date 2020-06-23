2155 Caminito Leonzio #18

Amenities
3 BR/ 2.5 BA 1336 SQFT Eastlake/ Chula Vista Townhome - Beautiful 3 bedroom unit in The Summit at Eastlake. Completely remodeled with upgraded kitchen, Bathrooms, and flooring. Tandem 2 car Garage and an additional street space available with permit. Close to Shopping Centers, Parks, Dining options and 125 Freeway. Gated community, with beautiful community pool and gym, lots of amenities and real close to everything you need!
Terms:
1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: all utilities
No Pets
Sorry we do not accept section 8
$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant
