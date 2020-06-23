2155 Caminito Leonzio #18

Amenities

garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym pool garage

3 BR/ 2.5 BA 1336 SQFT Eastlake/ Chula Vista Townhome - Beautiful 3 bedroom unit in The Summit at Eastlake. Completely remodeled with upgraded kitchen, Bathrooms, and flooring. Tandem 2 car Garage and an additional street space available with permit. Close to Shopping Centers, Parks, Dining options and 125 Freeway. Gated community, with beautiful community pool and gym, lots of amenities and real close to everything you need!



Terms:



1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: all utilities

No Pets



HomeTeam Property Management

CalBRE Lic. #01888927



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



Sorry we do not accept section 8



$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant



HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4589422)