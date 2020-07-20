2114 Corte Condesa

Amenities

Wonderful home sitting on a quiet cul-de-sac & backed to the canyon allowing you to privately enjoy the breeze & panoramic views. Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 2616 sq foot home with full bedroom and bath on main level. The kitchen is upgraded w/ granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, bar over hang & is open to the living room. Hardwood & tile flooring down, and new carpeting too. Entertainer's backyard with built in BBQ and fire pit. 3 car tandem garage with special space set aside for office, man cave, she shed, workout room, many options. Enjoy the A/C when needed. Security system available. Community swimming pool and tennis courts are awesome!



Great location in San Miguel Ranch in Eastern Chula Vista. Easy access to the 125 freeway!!! Nearby awesome schools include Liberty Elementary, Eastlake Middle School, and Eastlake Highschool.



Refrigerator, washer, and dryer all included.



Parking - Attached 2-car garage. Plus driveway parking too.



RENT - $3700 per month includes regular landscape maintenance.



UTILITIES - Tenant pays all utilities. SOLAR ELECTRICITY is in place for tenant. Tenant will pay $10 per month for electricity. If tenant's annual use of electricity exceeds what solar system produces there will be an end of year payment due. If not, then tenants electric bill is just $10 per month!



Pet Policy - Owner will consider pets on a case by case basis. If allowed, tenant will pay an increased deposit of $500 per pet.



$40 application fee per adult. All adults age 18 years and older must complete a rental application. All applicants must provide application package consisting of a photo ID, proof of income, and their application fee. Once all of these items are received we will process the applicants in a first come first served order.



If applicants are approved by owner, Derrod Property Management will offer them a lease with general terms and conditions. If after review of these general lease terms and conditions the applicants want to proceed with the creation and signing of the lease, they will be required to pay Derrod Property Management a $200 non-refundable lease creation fee. If the applicants successfully sign the lease within 48 hours of being sent to them, the $200 non-refundable lease creation fee will be applied to the tenant's security deposit in full. If the tenants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours they will forfeit the lease creation fee and Derrod Property Management will retain the $200 for their time spent in preparing the requested lease that went unsigned by the applicants. Please know that the very last thing we want to do is take your $200 and not rent to approved applicants. If you are fully approved we want you!!! If approved applicants fail to sign the lease within 48 hours, Derrod Property Management reserves the right to move on to the next applicant in line.



