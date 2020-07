1859 Platte River Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

NO BIG DOGS OR CATS! YES, THIS VERY HIGHLY UPGRADED TOWNHOME HAS IT ALL! REAL WOOD FLOORS ALL DOWNSTAIRS AND IN THE MASTER'S BEDROOM, CORIAN COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, TILE FLOORS IN BATHROOMS, 2-CAR GARAGE ATTACHED, LOCATED IN THE VERY BEST LOCATION IN THE COMPLEX, CENTRAL AC AND HEAT, COMPLEX IS GATED WITH SECURITY PATROL AGENTS THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT, ACCESS TO THE BEST COMMUNITY POOL, SPA AND CLUB HOUSE. PLUS ACCESS TO GREAT SCHOOLS AND COMMUNITY PARKS. DON'T MISS THIS GREAT HOME!