183 Las Flores Drive - B
Last updated August 24 2019 at 4:13 AM

183 Las Flores Drive - B

183 Las Flores Drive · No Longer Available
Location

183 Las Flores Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rosebank

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Home currently under renovation, I will have pictures shortly, if you are interested in viewing before completion, please call me at 619-787-3503 Larry

The home has all new flooring (some carpet and hardwoods), New Blinds and coverings, new paint, fixtures upgraded ceiling fans new kitchen cabinets. New Refrigerator. The townhome as a large backyard with a patio deck and grass lawn. The condo comes with a double car garage and lots of storage.
The spacious townhome sits in an awesome neighborhood located in quiet North Chula Vista on cul de sac road. Just 8 minutes to freeways and schools etc. This would be perfect for all families including military families. This TH comes with double car garage and large storage area in garage. Included in rent is trash pick up. Not included is Water, Gas & Electric, Cable/Internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 183 Las Flores Drive - B have any available units?
183 Las Flores Drive - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 183 Las Flores Drive - B have?
Some of 183 Las Flores Drive - B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 183 Las Flores Drive - B currently offering any rent specials?
183 Las Flores Drive - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 183 Las Flores Drive - B pet-friendly?
No, 183 Las Flores Drive - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 183 Las Flores Drive - B offer parking?
Yes, 183 Las Flores Drive - B offers parking.
Does 183 Las Flores Drive - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 183 Las Flores Drive - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 183 Las Flores Drive - B have a pool?
No, 183 Las Flores Drive - B does not have a pool.
Does 183 Las Flores Drive - B have accessible units?
No, 183 Las Flores Drive - B does not have accessible units.
Does 183 Las Flores Drive - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 183 Las Flores Drive - B has units with dishwashers.
