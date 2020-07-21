183 Las Flores Drive - B

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Home currently under renovation, I will have pictures shortly, if you are interested in viewing before completion, please call me at 619-787-3503 Larry



The home has all new flooring (some carpet and hardwoods), New Blinds and coverings, new paint, fixtures upgraded ceiling fans new kitchen cabinets. New Refrigerator. The townhome as a large backyard with a patio deck and grass lawn. The condo comes with a double car garage and lots of storage.

The spacious townhome sits in an awesome neighborhood located in quiet North Chula Vista on cul de sac road. Just 8 minutes to freeways and schools etc. This would be perfect for all families including military families. This TH comes with double car garage and large storage area in garage. Included in rent is trash pick up. Not included is Water, Gas & Electric, Cable/Internet.