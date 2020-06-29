1828 Olive Green St #8

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

3 BR/ 3.5 BA 1419 SQFT Otay Ranch/ Chula Vista Townhome - Beautiful upgraded townhome in Otay Ranch. This townhome has upgraded kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The home also features a full bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Property has a bright and open floor plan that has its own private patio. The community features a swimming pool and playground.



Terms:



1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: all utilities



