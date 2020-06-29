All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:06 AM

1828 Olive Green St #8

1828 Olive Green Street · No Longer Available
Location

1828 Olive Green Street, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
3 BR/ 3.5 BA 1419 SQFT Otay Ranch/ Chula Vista Townhome - Beautiful upgraded townhome in Otay Ranch. This townhome has upgraded kitchen with custom cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The home also features a full bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Property has a bright and open floor plan that has its own private patio. The community features a swimming pool and playground.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: all utilities

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:

http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE3932290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 Olive Green St #8 have any available units?
1828 Olive Green St #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1828 Olive Green St #8 have?
Some of 1828 Olive Green St #8's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 Olive Green St #8 currently offering any rent specials?
1828 Olive Green St #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 Olive Green St #8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1828 Olive Green St #8 is pet friendly.
Does 1828 Olive Green St #8 offer parking?
No, 1828 Olive Green St #8 does not offer parking.
Does 1828 Olive Green St #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1828 Olive Green St #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 Olive Green St #8 have a pool?
Yes, 1828 Olive Green St #8 has a pool.
Does 1828 Olive Green St #8 have accessible units?
No, 1828 Olive Green St #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 Olive Green St #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1828 Olive Green St #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
