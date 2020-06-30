1737 Cripple Creek Dr

Amenities
Description
***MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!*** Large, Open, Updated Townhouse! ***MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $450 OFF OF ONE MONTHS RENT!!*** This gorgeous townhouse is right on the corner of the building, just steps from the community features including a park, community pool and spa, and a fitness facility. This unit has beautiful ceramic wood-looking tile all through the main areas. The living room is very large with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace, opening up to the large kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has gorgeous stainless appliances, and granite counter tops with an abundance of storage. 1 bedroom and full bathroom is on the main level, along with the large laundry room. The master suite is the only room on third floor, featuring high ceilings, a walk-in closet, and large en-suite with double vanity, and a separate tub and shower. The unit has an attached 2 car garage. No utilities included. Pets considered.
$ 2,450 Per Month
Property Size: 1579
Bedrooms: 2
Bathrooms: 2
Deposit: $2400
Dishwasher
Air Conditioning
Washer & Dryer Hookup
Pool
Microwave
Garage
Balcony