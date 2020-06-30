All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

1737 Cripple Creek Dr

1737 Cripple Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1737 Cripple Creek Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Otay Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Description

***MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!*** Large, Open, Updated Townhouse! ***MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $450 OFF OF ONE MONTHS RENT!!*** This gorgeous townhouse is right on the corner of the building, just steps from the community features including a park, community pool and spa, and a fitness facility. This unit has beautiful ceramic wood-looking tile all through the main areas. The living room is very large with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace, opening up to the large kitchen and dining area. The kitchen has gorgeous stainless appliances, and granite counter tops with an abundance of storage. 1 bedroom and full bathroom is on the main level, along with the large laundry room. The master suite is the only room on third floor, featuring high ceilings, a walk-in closet, and large en-suite with double vanity, and a separate tub and shower. The unit has an attached 2 car garage. No utilities included. Pets considered.
$ 2,450 Per Month

Property Size: 1579

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Deposit: $2400
Amenities

Dishwasher
Air Conditioning
Washer & Dryer Hookup
Pool
Microwave
Garage
Balcony

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1737 Cripple Creek Dr have any available units?
1737 Cripple Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1737 Cripple Creek Dr have?
Some of 1737 Cripple Creek Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1737 Cripple Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1737 Cripple Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1737 Cripple Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1737 Cripple Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1737 Cripple Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1737 Cripple Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 1737 Cripple Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1737 Cripple Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1737 Cripple Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1737 Cripple Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 1737 Cripple Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 1737 Cripple Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1737 Cripple Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1737 Cripple Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.

