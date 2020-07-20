All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

1720 Melrose Ave #13

1720 Melrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1720 Melrose Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91911

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Great location!!! 3 bed 2 1/2 bath town house. - Updated 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse in a great complex! Freshly painted!! The kitchen features lots of counter space, cabinets and breakfast bar. Large dining area that opens to the great outdoor private patio. The huge living room features wood floors, a fireplace and bay window for extra light. The large master bedroom opens up to a private balcony to enjoy your morning coffee. Washer and dryer included. Community features a resort style pool and spa. Walking distance to shops and easy freeway access.

(RLNE4040616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Melrose Ave #13 have any available units?
1720 Melrose Ave #13 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 Melrose Ave #13 have?
Some of 1720 Melrose Ave #13's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Melrose Ave #13 currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Melrose Ave #13 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Melrose Ave #13 pet-friendly?
No, 1720 Melrose Ave #13 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1720 Melrose Ave #13 offer parking?
No, 1720 Melrose Ave #13 does not offer parking.
Does 1720 Melrose Ave #13 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1720 Melrose Ave #13 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Melrose Ave #13 have a pool?
Yes, 1720 Melrose Ave #13 has a pool.
Does 1720 Melrose Ave #13 have accessible units?
No, 1720 Melrose Ave #13 does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Melrose Ave #13 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 Melrose Ave #13 does not have units with dishwashers.
