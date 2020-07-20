1720 Melrose Ave #13

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

Great location!!! 3 bed 2 1/2 bath town house. - Updated 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse in a great complex! Freshly painted!! The kitchen features lots of counter space, cabinets and breakfast bar. Large dining area that opens to the great outdoor private patio. The huge living room features wood floors, a fireplace and bay window for extra light. The large master bedroom opens up to a private balcony to enjoy your morning coffee. Washer and dryer included. Community features a resort style pool and spa. Walking distance to shops and easy freeway access.



(RLNE4040616)