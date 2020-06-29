Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub

1672-4 Puffin Place - Puffin Place Available 06/01/20 Fabulous Townhome! Custom Interior Paint! 3 bedrooms 3 baths OPEN HOUSE 10-20 1:15 thru 2 pm - Fabulous townhome - extremely popular 2 master bedroom floor plan with extra room that can be used for office or guest space.



Upgrades include:

gleaming hardwood flooring

window coverings

upgraded granite

Paint

Moldings

Nothing to do on this spotless beauty. It s sophisticated, stylish and move-in ready. Just steps to the brand new, highly acclaimed Sabura Muraoka Elementary



The Aviare development has use of The Montecito clubhouse facilities including a resort like fitness center, pool/spa, children s pool, BBQ, basketball court and beautifully kept grounds. Walk to new elementary school!



More pictures coming soon



(RLNE4338204)