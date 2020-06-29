Amenities
1672-4 Puffin Place - Puffin Place Available 06/01/20 Fabulous Townhome! Custom Interior Paint! 3 bedrooms 3 baths OPEN HOUSE 10-20 1:15 thru 2 pm - Fabulous townhome - extremely popular 2 master bedroom floor plan with extra room that can be used for office or guest space.
Upgrades include:
gleaming hardwood flooring
window coverings
upgraded granite
Paint
Moldings
Nothing to do on this spotless beauty. It s sophisticated, stylish and move-in ready. Just steps to the brand new, highly acclaimed Sabura Muraoka Elementary
The Aviare development has use of The Montecito clubhouse facilities including a resort like fitness center, pool/spa, children s pool, BBQ, basketball court and beautifully kept grounds. Walk to new elementary school!
More pictures coming soon
(RLNE4338204)