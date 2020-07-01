1668 Toledo Way Unit 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 bocce court fire pit gym parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous and spacious 3BR/2.5BA condo in Avalon Otay Ranch development built in 2014.



-This home features an open living room and kitchen concept.

-Tile and laminate flooring throughout the lower level of the property.

-Window treatments.

-Cental AC.

-Central heat.

-Great kitchen area with beautiful granite counter top island, great for cooking/entertaining.

-Kitchen appliances include: Stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and gas stove/oven.

-Recessed lighting brings loads of light into the kitchen and living areas.

-Pantry and ample storage space.

-Grand master bedroom with carpeted flooring and master bathroom.

-Master bathroom has his & hers sinks.

-Full size washer & dryer located in the hallway laundry closet.

-Two other bedrooms are good size, one has carpet and one with laminate wood flooring.

-2nd full bath is spacious and charming.

-Parking: 2 car parking, side by side.

-Home is also wired for Alexa use.

-Community features: Playground for children, community pools and spas, bocci ball courts, fire pits and seating areas, fitness gym etc.

-Great schools in the area including: Wolf Canyon Elementary, Rancho Del Rey Middle School, & Otay Ranch Senior High.

-Minutes from fantastic dining, shopping and grocery outlets.



To take a virtual tour of this property, click on this link below:

https://youtu.be/Dr00cFNgTUg



Lease details:

-Rent: $3095

-Deposit: $3095 o.a.c.

-Utilites included: Trash

-Landscaping Included via HOA

-Tenant pays: Water & Sewer, SDG&E.

-Pets okay upon approval, 2 max (dogs 75 lbs and under & cats okay).

-Renters insurance required.

-No smoking.



To schedule a viewing of this property, please contact agent John Collins @ 619-722-0040.



Thank you. Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5439696)