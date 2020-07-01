1668 Toledo Way Unit 3

Amenities
Gorgeous and spacious 3BR/2.5BA condo in Avalon Otay Ranch development built in 2014.
-This home features an open living room and kitchen concept.
-Tile and laminate flooring throughout the lower level of the property.
-Window treatments.
-Cental AC.
-Central heat.
-Great kitchen area with beautiful granite counter top island, great for cooking/entertaining.
-Kitchen appliances include: Stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and gas stove/oven.
-Recessed lighting brings loads of light into the kitchen and living areas.
-Pantry and ample storage space.
-Grand master bedroom with carpeted flooring and master bathroom.
-Master bathroom has his & hers sinks.
-Full size washer & dryer located in the hallway laundry closet.
-Two other bedrooms are good size, one has carpet and one with laminate wood flooring.
-2nd full bath is spacious and charming.
-Parking: 2 car parking, side by side.
-Home is also wired for Alexa use.
-Community features: Playground for children, community pools and spas, bocci ball courts, fire pits and seating areas, fitness gym etc.
-Great schools in the area including: Wolf Canyon Elementary, Rancho Del Rey Middle School, & Otay Ranch Senior High.
-Minutes from fantastic dining, shopping and grocery outlets.
To take a virtual tour of this property, click on this link below:
https://youtu.be/Dr00cFNgTUg
Lease details:
-Rent: $3095
-Deposit: $3095 o.a.c.
-Utilites included: Trash
-Landscaping Included via HOA
-Tenant pays: Water & Sewer, SDG&E.
-Pets okay upon approval, 2 max (dogs 75 lbs and under & cats okay).
-Renters insurance required.
-No smoking.
To schedule a viewing of this property, please contact agent John Collins @ 619-722-0040.
Thank you. Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5439696)