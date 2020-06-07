All apartments in Chula Vista
1563 Melrose Avenue
1563 Melrose Avenue

1563 Melrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1563 Melrose Avenue, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Castle Park

Amenities

1563 Melrose Avenue Available 09/05/19 1563 Melrose Ave. - Large updated 5 bedroom home in Chula Vista! Available to see starting 8.21.19 - LEASING NOW! APPLY ONLINE TODAY!
WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM

1563 Melrose Ave.Chula Vista, CA 91911
5 Bedrooms, 3 Baths
$2,950 per Month, $3000 Deposit

Beautiful updated 5bd/3ba 2 story home in West Chula Vista. This home features 2 master bedroom suites, one on each level, newer carpet, newer wood laminate flooring, newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. This home has fresh paint, a balcony from the master bedrooms, washer & dryer hook ups, huge back yard with a storage shed, 1 extra large master suite with bathroom upstairs.

Large wrap-around deck with views, air-conditioning upstairs, large fenced in backyard, large detached shed, 2 car attached garage, washer and dryer hook ups.

Near freeway 805 and 905. Close to Imperial Beach, Eastlake, San Ysidro, San Diego.

Lease: 1 Year Lease
Pets: Not Allowed
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Available: NOW
Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing 619-804-3325
PRE LEASING NOW! APPLY ONLINE TODAY!
WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM
CalBRE #01317589
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4915374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

