Amenities
1563 Melrose Avenue Available 09/05/19 1563 Melrose Ave. - Large updated 5 bedroom home in Chula Vista! Available to see starting 8.21.19 - LEASING NOW! APPLY ONLINE TODAY!
1563 Melrose Ave.Chula Vista, CA 91911
5 Bedrooms, 3 Baths
$2,950 per Month, $3000 Deposit
Beautiful updated 5bd/3ba 2 story home in West Chula Vista. This home features 2 master bedroom suites, one on each level, newer carpet, newer wood laminate flooring, newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. This home has fresh paint, a balcony from the master bedrooms, washer & dryer hook ups, huge back yard with a storage shed, 1 extra large master suite with bathroom upstairs.
Large wrap-around deck with views, air-conditioning upstairs, large fenced in backyard, large detached shed, 2 car attached garage, washer and dryer hook ups.
Near freeway 805 and 905. Close to Imperial Beach, Eastlake, San Ysidro, San Diego.
Lease: 1 Year Lease
Pets: Not Allowed
Parking: 2 Car Garage
Available: NOW
Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing 619-804-3325
Appliances
Dishwasher
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Microwave
Range/Oven
Refrigerator
Interior Amenities
Laminate Floors
Balcony
Exterior Amenities
Fenced Yard
Other
Garage Included
No Pets Allowed
