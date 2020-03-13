Amenities

1500 Ashford Castle Dr Available 04/07/20 3 BR/ 2.5 BA 1448 SQFT Eastlake/ Chula Vista Home - Beautiful home in the community of Eastlake in Chula Vista. The home has upgraded hardwood floors, lighting and has a Central AC. The living room opens up to a spacious and private backyard. The home has a two car garage and community features include access to local parks and community pool. The property is conveniently located near parks, schools and easy access to the 125 Toll Road.



Terms:



1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: Gas, Electricity, Water, Sewer, Trash

Owner pays: Landscaping



No Pets Firm



HomeTeam Property Management

CalBRE Lic. #01888927



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant



HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



