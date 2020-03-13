Amenities
1500 Ashford Castle Dr Available 04/07/20 3 BR/ 2.5 BA 1448 SQFT Eastlake/ Chula Vista Home - Beautiful home in the community of Eastlake in Chula Vista. The home has upgraded hardwood floors, lighting and has a Central AC. The living room opens up to a spacious and private backyard. The home has a two car garage and community features include access to local parks and community pool. The property is conveniently located near parks, schools and easy access to the 125 Toll Road.
Terms:
1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Gas, Electricity, Water, Sewer, Trash
Owner pays: Landscaping
No Pets Firm
