Chula Vista, CA
1500 Ashford Castle Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

1500 Ashford Castle Dr

1500 Ashford Castle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1500 Ashford Castle Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Greens

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
1500 Ashford Castle Dr Available 04/07/20 3 BR/ 2.5 BA 1448 SQFT Eastlake/ Chula Vista Home - Beautiful home in the community of Eastlake in Chula Vista. The home has upgraded hardwood floors, lighting and has a Central AC. The living room opens up to a spacious and private backyard. The home has a two car garage and community features include access to local parks and community pool. The property is conveniently located near parks, schools and easy access to the 125 Toll Road.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Gas, Electricity, Water, Sewer, Trash
Owner pays: Landscaping

No Pets Firm

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3967471)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Ashford Castle Dr have any available units?
1500 Ashford Castle Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Ashford Castle Dr have?
Some of 1500 Ashford Castle Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Ashford Castle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Ashford Castle Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Ashford Castle Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Ashford Castle Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1500 Ashford Castle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Ashford Castle Dr offers parking.
Does 1500 Ashford Castle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Ashford Castle Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Ashford Castle Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1500 Ashford Castle Dr has a pool.
Does 1500 Ashford Castle Dr have accessible units?
No, 1500 Ashford Castle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Ashford Castle Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Ashford Castle Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

