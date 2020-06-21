All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:04 AM

1490 Santa Sierra Dr

1490 Santa Sierra Drive · (619) 684-5053 ext. 1
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1490 Santa Sierra Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1490 Santa Sierra Dr · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath · 3745 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Luxurious 5 bedroom 4.5 bath home in Otay Ranch Village West - Spectacular 5 bedroom home with 3 car garage. Featuring lush landscaping, stamped concrete driveway and patios with a gazebo in backyard for entertaining. Premium marble floors with decorative borders and medallion inlay at entry. Premium architectural details such as high ceilings, dramatic double staircase, crown moldings and over-sized windows with plantation shutters. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, large center island, walk-in pantry, double ovens and maple cabinets. Fireplaces in living room and family room. Gigantic master bedroom suite with private bath, walk-in closets, balcony and sitting room. Bedroom and full bath on first floor perfect for overnight guests. Laundry room with sink on 2nd floor. Too many details to mention. Call for an appointment and see for yourself. Owner will consider 1 small dog.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2674495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1490 Santa Sierra Dr have any available units?
1490 Santa Sierra Dr has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1490 Santa Sierra Dr have?
Some of 1490 Santa Sierra Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1490 Santa Sierra Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1490 Santa Sierra Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1490 Santa Sierra Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1490 Santa Sierra Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1490 Santa Sierra Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1490 Santa Sierra Dr does offer parking.
Does 1490 Santa Sierra Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1490 Santa Sierra Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1490 Santa Sierra Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1490 Santa Sierra Dr has a pool.
Does 1490 Santa Sierra Dr have accessible units?
No, 1490 Santa Sierra Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1490 Santa Sierra Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1490 Santa Sierra Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
