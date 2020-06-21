1490 Santa Sierra Dr

Amenities

Luxurious 5 bedroom 4.5 bath home in Otay Ranch Village West - Spectacular 5 bedroom home with 3 car garage. Featuring lush landscaping, stamped concrete driveway and patios with a gazebo in backyard for entertaining. Premium marble floors with decorative borders and medallion inlay at entry. Premium architectural details such as high ceilings, dramatic double staircase, crown moldings and over-sized windows with plantation shutters. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, large center island, walk-in pantry, double ovens and maple cabinets. Fireplaces in living room and family room. Gigantic master bedroom suite with private bath, walk-in closets, balcony and sitting room. Bedroom and full bath on first floor perfect for overnight guests. Laundry room with sink on 2nd floor. Too many details to mention. Call for an appointment and see for yourself. Owner will consider 1 small dog.



