Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool fire pit hot tub

$4000-GEORGOUS HOME LOCATED IN EASTLAKE. 5 BDRM, 3 FULL BATH. ALL ROOMS EXCEPT ONE HAVE WALK IN CLOSETS. LARGE KITCHEN WITH QUARTZ COUNTERS, KITCHENAIDE APPLIANCES. COZY FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE. ONE BDRM LOCATED DOWN STAIRS. TROPICAL, LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING. BACK YARD FEATURES A POOL AND SPA, BUILT IN GAS FIRE PIT WITH SURROUNDING BENCH. SOLAR PANELS!!!!!!! DOGS UNER 25LBS WELCOME, WITH ADDL $25.00 MONTHLY FEE. A MUST SEE!!!!! YARD & POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED