1458 Claude Ln #2

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

3/2.5 bath town house with 2 car garage Pool/Dogs okay with restrictions per HOA - Newly painted 3 bd/ 2.5 2 story townhouse centrally located between the I-805 and I-125

Need to see to appreciate please text me to schedule your viewing.

Pictures are the unit or similar. Down stairs everything is now wood planking.



Unit will be ready for move in on June 15th. attached 2 car garage

Please text me at 619-507-8917 to schedule your viewing as soon as possible this will not last. It is one of a kind unit.



No Cats Allowed



